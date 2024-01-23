Douglas H. Flaum and Molly L. Leiwant of Goodwin Procter have entered appearances for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and certain executives in a pending securities class action centered on the company's filing of a biologics license application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for NurOwn, a drug intended to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The action, filed Nov. 1 in New York Southern District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, arises from an almost unanimous ruling by the Cellular, Tissue and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee that NurOwn is ineffective. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho, is 1:23-cv-09630, Sporn v. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
January 23, 2024, 8:39 AM