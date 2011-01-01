New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were hit with a consumer class action on Monday in Minnesota District Court on behalf of Kia and Hyundai owners who claim that their vehicles contain a defect that makes them easy to steal. The complaint, filed by Reinhardt Wendorf & Blanchfield, is part of a wave of cases alleging that 2011-2021 Kia and Hyundai models lack engine immobilizers, a security device that makes it more difficult to start a vehicle without a key. The case is 0:22-cv-02583, Spores v. Kia America Inc. et al.