New Suit

Baxter International, a biotech and pharmaceuticals company providing hospital products, was hit with a lawsuit Thursday in Arkansas Western District Court. The court action was brought by Paul LLP on behalf of Cheryl Spore and John Spore. The complaint accuses Baxter of emitting hundreds of thousands of pounds of ethylene oxide, an odorless, colorless and highly carcinogenic gas, into the air as part of its sterilization process. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03059, Spore et al v. Baxter Healthcare Corporation et al.

Health Care

October 20, 2022, 4:24 PM