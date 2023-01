Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shutts & Bowen on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Hartford Insurance to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, over long-term disability benefits, was filed by Liebenhaut Hesser on behalf of Kevin Spooner. The case is 4:23-cv-00005, Spooner v. Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Co.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 5:59 PM