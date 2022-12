New Suit - Patent

Splunk, a producer of software for analyzing big data, filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Cribl Inc. and its founder Clint Sharp, a former Splunk employee, on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Fish & Richardson, accuses the defendants of misappropriating Splunk's source code to develop competing products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-07611, Splunk Inc. v. Cribl Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

December 02, 2022, 6:29 PM