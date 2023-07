News From Law.com

A divided en banc Superior Court panel ruled Wednesday that Uber cannot enforce an arbitration agreement that was buried in a hyperlinked "terms and conditions." The majority determined that such provisions, when not clearly communicated, deprive parties of their constitutional right to a jury trial. The case is the first before a Pennsylvania appellate court to examine the waiver of a right to a jury trial in online agreement.

Transportation & Logistics

July 20, 2023, 2:09 PM

nature of claim: /