Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Winstead have stepped in to represent Aviatrix Systems Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, over alleged unpaid invoices, was filed Jan. 10 in Texas Northern District Court by Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal and Seubert French Frimel & Warner on behalf of Splice Communications Inc. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer, is 3:23-cv-00067, Splice Communications Inc v. Aviatrix Systems Inc.

Telecommunications

February 24, 2023, 10:32 AM