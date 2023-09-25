Who Got The Work

Andrew R. DeCoste of Wilson Elser has entered an appearance for Certain Underwriters at Lloyd, London in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed Aug. 8 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by the Townsley Law Firm on behalf of Splendid Dwellings. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan, is 2:23-cv-03240, Splendid Dwellings, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London.

