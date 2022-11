New Suit - Employment

Cincinnati Financial and the sheriff of Randolph County, Gregory J. Seabolt, were sued Friday in North Carolina Middle District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Narron Wenzel PA on behalf of Rickey Jason Spivey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00994, Spivey v. Seabolt et al.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 6:38 PM