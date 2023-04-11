New Suit - Employment

Phillips & Associates filed an employment lawsuit Monday in New York Southern District Court against MCR Development d/b/a MCR Hotels. The complaint was brought on behalf of a tentative assistant director of housekeeping, who claims that her offer letter was terminated after MCR conducted a background check that vaguely provided information regarding a criminal offense that the plaintiff was not allowed to submit additional information for. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03007, Spivey v. MCR Development LLC d/b/a MCR Hotels.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 11, 2023, 6:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Angela Spivey

Phillips and Associates

defendants

MCR Development LLC d/b/a MCR Hotels

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination