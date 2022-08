Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jones Walker on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Steel Dynamics Southwest to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Spence, Desenberg & Lee on behalf of Orizon Industries and Spitzer Industries. The case is 2:22-cv-00199, Spitzer Industries, Inc. et al v. Steel Dynamics Southwest, LLC.

Energy

August 23, 2022, 7:42 PM