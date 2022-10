New Suit - Contract

FCA US, the maker of Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat and Jeep automobiles, was hit with a breach-of-contract and franchise lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court. The case, brought by Giardini, Poplar & Mason, seeks to enforce underlying arbitration ordering FCA to reinstate plaintiff Spitzer Autoworld Akron as a Chrysler dealer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01755, Spitzer Autoworld Akron, LLC v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

October 03, 2022, 2:55 PM