New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coca-Cola was slapped with a consumer class action on Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Fitzgerald Joseph, accuses the defendant of falsely advertising its Minute Maid juice boxes as 'Good for You!' and 'Part of a Healthy, Balanced Diet' when in fact the juices contribute to diabetes, heart disease and other ailments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00218, Spittal et al. v. Coca-Cola Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 06, 2023, 6:15 PM