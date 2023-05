Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed Spinnaker Insurance and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit, for water damage claims, was filed by Evangeline Fisher Grossman Law on behalf of Ryan Kimball and Chloe Spitalny. The case is 2:23-cv-03979, Spitalny et al v. Forbes et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 8:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Chloe Spitalny

Ryan Kimball

defendants

Briana Forbes

Hippo Analytics dba Hippo Insurance Services

Spinnaker Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute