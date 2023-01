New Suit - Employment

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court for personal injury claims under the Federal Employers Liability Act. The court action, which arises from a workplace injury, was brought by the Myers Firm on behalf of Gregory R. Spisak. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00085, Spisak v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

Transportation & Logistics

January 17, 2023, 5:50 PM