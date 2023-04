News From Law.com

On Nov. 22, 1963, the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated, according to David Margolick's illuminating book "The Promise and the Dream: The Untold Story of Martin Luther King., Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy," James Earl Ray sat in a Missouri State Penitentiary and vowed to kill King when he got out and collect a "businessmen's association's" $100,000 bounty.

Alabama

April 04, 2023, 8:01 AM

