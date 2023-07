News From Law.com

In February 2022, when Athens attorney Stephen Humphreys saw TV news reports of Russia's army invading Ukraine to start a war between the two countries, he told himself he couldn't just watch it from afar. He had to take action. So, starting in July 2022, Humphreys made nine trips to Ukraine, spending about half of the past year there.

Georgia

July 12, 2023, 5:01 PM

nature of claim: /