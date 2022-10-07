New Suit - Voting Rights

Hogan Lovells and other counsel filed a voting rights lawsuit Friday in North Dakota District on behalf of Native Americans of Benson County. The suit, brought on behalf of members of the Spirit Lake Tribe, challenges the county's late 2021 adoption of a redistricting plan that allegedly undermines Native American voting power by requiring county commissioners to be elected on an 'at-large' basis by all county voters. The case is 3:22-cv-00161, Spirit Lake Tribe et al v. Benson County, North Dakota et al.

Government

October 07, 2022, 8:06 PM