New Suit - Employment

Bank of New York Mellon was hit with an employment lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit was brought on behalf of former executive Jonathan Spirgel, who was terminated after the bank investigated his WhatsApp messages and discovered jokes about women, including a former boss, which he describes as 'harmless jokes and banter.' According to the complaint, BNY Mellon fails to hold female employees to the same standard and is using white male employees as a scapegoat in light of the #MeToo Movement. The plaintiff is represented by the Goodstadt Law Group and Filippatos PLLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-06082, Spirgel v. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Banking & Financial Services

July 14, 2023, 8:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Jonathan Spirgel

Plaintiffs

Goodstadt Law Group, PLLC

defendants

Bank of New York Mellon Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination