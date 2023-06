New Suit - Personal Injury

Morgan & Morgan filed a personal injury lawsuit Sunday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Dewight Spires. The suit, against the United States Department of Agriculture, claims that Spires was injured after stepping on a hidden rebar under the water. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00359, Spires v. United States Department of Agriculture.

June 12, 2023, 4:52 AM

Dewight Spires

Morgan & Morgan

United States Department of Agriculture

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims