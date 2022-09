Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed a trade secret lawsuit against former Spireon GPS employee Andrew Fortin to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Paine Tarwater and Bickers on behalf of Spireon GPS, which accuses the defendant of misappropriating confidential information in service of a competitor. The case is 3:22-cv-00326, Spireon, Inc. et al v. Fortin.

Technology

September 19, 2022, 5:57 PM