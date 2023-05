New Suit - Real Property

Gas utility company Spire filed a real property lawsuit against US Bank and 4850 Longhorn LLC on Friday in Illinois Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Sorling Northrup, seeks temporary easements to conduct restoration and maintenance services on the Spire STL Pipeline. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01638, Spire STL Pipeline LLC v. 4850 Longhorn LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

May 12, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Spire Stl Pipeline LLC

Plaintiffs

Sorling Northrup

defendants

U.S. Bank National Association

4850 Longhorn, LLC

Unknown Owners

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property