Spiral of Far-Reaching Damage: McGlinchey Stafford Faces $7M...

McGlinchey Stafford and two of its lawyers in Houston face a legal malpractice suit filed by a New York real estate services company that alleges the law firm botched the handling of an eviction lawsuit, leading to dozens of other suits. EasyKnock and affiliate EK Real Estate Services of NY seek at least $7 million in damages from New Orleans-founded midsize firm McGlinchey Stafford, of counsel Paul Kellogg of Houston and former associate Matthew Knox.

September 08, 2022, 3:46 PM