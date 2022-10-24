New Suit - Trademark

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of SPINS LLC, a provider of data analytics for consumer products via the company's 'Satori' software. The complaint targets competitor Satori Technology, alleging its use of 'Satori' infringes the plaintiff's senior rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-07742, Spins LLC v. Satori Technology, LLC.

Business Services

October 24, 2022, 8:49 PM