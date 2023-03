News From Law.com

A number of companies have announced plans in recent months to spin off subsidiaries into stand-alone public companies���creating the need to hire legal chiefs. Crane NXT, Crane Holding's spin-off payment processor, is the latest spinoff to hire a legal chief. Paul G. Igoe has joined the company as senior vice president and general counsel, effective March 20.

Legal Services

March 22, 2023, 1:42 PM

