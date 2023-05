Removed To Federal Court

In-house attorneys at Hanover Insurance on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Home Depot to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Luke P. Gallagher on behalf of Jennifer Spink, accuses the defendant of poor workmanship on a home renovation project. The case is 1:23-cv-00940, Spink v. Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Spink

Plaintiffs

Luke P. Gallagher

defendants

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc

defendant counsels

Hanover Insurance Company

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract