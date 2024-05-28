Who Got The Work

Brian T. Inbody of Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson has entered an appearance for Trinity Operating and WSGP Gas Producing in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 11 in Oklahoma Eastern District Court by Mahaffey & Gore and Chuck Knutter PLLC on behalf of Spindletop Exploration, accuses the defendants of making inappropriate deductions from Spindletop's royalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge D. Edward Snow, is 6:24-cv-00130, Spindletop Exploration Company, LLC v. Trinity Operating (Usg), LLC et al.

Energy

May 28, 2024, 12:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Spindletop Exploration Company, LLC

Plaintiffs

Chuck Knutter PLLC

Mahaffey & Gore, PC

defendants

Trinity Operating (Usg), LLC

Wsgp Gas Producing, LLC

defendant counsels

Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract