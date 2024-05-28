Brian T. Inbody of Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson has entered an appearance for Trinity Operating and WSGP Gas Producing in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 11 in Oklahoma Eastern District Court by Mahaffey & Gore and Chuck Knutter PLLC on behalf of Spindletop Exploration, accuses the defendants of making inappropriate deductions from Spindletop's royalties. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge D. Edward Snow, is 6:24-cv-00130, Spindletop Exploration Company, LLC v. Trinity Operating (Usg), LLC et al.
Energy
May 28, 2024, 12:53 PM