New Suit - Patent

DePuy Synthes Inc. and its parent company, Johnson & Johnson, were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Monday in Delaware District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Stamoulis & Weinblatt and Glaser Weil Fink Jacobs Howard Avchen & Shapiro on behalf of Spinal Generations, asserts five patents related to the delivery of injectable bone void fillers through side openings. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01368, Spinal Generations, LLC v. DePuy Synthes, Inc. et al.