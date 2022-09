New Suit

The U.S. Department of Justice was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Sidley Austin on behalf of Officer Scott Spillane, accuses the Public Safety Officers' Benefits Office of unreasonable delay in processing Spillane's disability claim. The case is 1:22-cv-02854, Spillane v. Janke et al.

Government

September 20, 2022, 12:59 PM