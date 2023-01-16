Who Got The Work

Sarah P. Reiner of GrayRobinson has entered an appearance for the District Board of Trustees for Indian River State College, Florida in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The action was filed Nov. 30 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Scott Stark on behalf of Stephen Spilker. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 2:22-cv-14394, Spilker v. The District Board Of Trustees For Indian River State College, Florida, (Irsc).

Education

January 16, 2023, 7:25 AM