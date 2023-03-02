New Suit

Freeman, Mathis & Gary filed a lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Alan Spiegel and Steven Spiegel. The suit pursues claims against Goldin Auctions LLC and Kenneth Goldin for allegedly altering 'evidence' and making various public statements to intentionally harm the value of a collectible Lebron James Rookie autograph card. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01202, Spiegel et al v. Goldin Auctions, LLC et al.

New Jersey

March 02, 2023, 10:52 AM