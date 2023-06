News From Law.com

Median spending by legal departments rose 29% to $3.1 million, from $2.4 million a year ago, according to the annual Law Department Management Benchmarking Report. The largest increases were at companies with more than $20 billion in revenue, where median total legal spend rose to $80 million versus $50 million in last year's report.

June 15, 2023, 5:36 PM

