New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Starbucks was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher and Carson & Noel, accuses the popular coffee franchise of misrepresenting the values available on its reloadable gift cards, and concealing from customers that the cards are non-refundable. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01123, Spencer v. Starbucks Corporation.