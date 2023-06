Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mitchell, McNutt & Sams on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Zurich Insurance Co. and other defendants to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney William W. Smith on behalf of Samuel R. Spencer, contends that the defendants wrongfully denied a worker's compensation claim and a short-term disability claim. The case is 1:23-cv-00091, Spencer v. Plumrose USA, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 23, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Samuel R. Spencer

Plaintiffs

William W. Smith, Attorney

defendants

American Zurich Insurance Company

Plumrose USA, Inc.

Sedgwick Claims Management Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Mitchell, Mcnutt & Sams, PA

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute