Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jones Day and Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein on Thursday removed a consumer class action against Laboratory Corp. of America and Kelsey-Seybold Medical Group to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Hilder & Associates and Wolf Popper LLP, accuses the defendants of engaging in a 'pass-through' billing scheme in which insured patients are referred by Kelsey-Seybold to onsite Laboratory Corp. labs for tests, then billed as if Kelsey-Seybold had performed the tests. Per the alleged scheme, Laboratory Corp. is then reimbursed at rates higher than what it would have otherwise received if patients or insurers had been billed directly. The case is 4:22-cv-04354, Spencer v. Kelsey-Seybold Medical Group, PLLC et al.