Who Got The Work

Keanna Seabrooks of Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby has entered an appearance for Jacobs Petroleum Products LLC and Stuck Enterprises Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged gender discrimination, hostile workplace environment and sexual harassment in employment. The case was filed Aug. 19 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Bassi, Vreeland & Associates on behalf of Dea Spencer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand, is 2:22-cv-01199, Spencer v. Jacobs Petroleum Products LLC et al.

Energy

October 04, 2022, 10:22 AM