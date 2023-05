Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King & Spalding on Monday removed a consumer class action against Delta Air Lines to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Hilgers Graben PLLC, alleges that Delta has breached its own contracts with consumers by failing to return certain fees upon cancellation of an airline ticket. The case is 5:23-cv-00920, Spencer v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

May 22, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Joette Spencer

defendants

Delta Air Lines, Inc.

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract