Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Clorox and the Kingsford Products Co. to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Eskins King & Marney on behalf of Derrion LaShun Spencer. The case is 2:22-cv-02510, Spencer v. Clorox Services Company et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 10, 2022, 12:45 PM