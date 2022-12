Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at FordHarrison on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the Home Shopping Network to Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed pro se by Delores Spencer-Jefferies. The case is 3:22-cv-01067, Spencer-Jefferies v. Home Shopping Network Inc LLP.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 28, 2022, 6:53 PM