Spencer Fane Partner Remembered for Leadership in Houston Le...

The Greater Houston region legal community is mourning the passing of Ruthie Yvette Nelson White, a Spencer Fane partner who for decades was a leader among African-American women in law. White, 66, died Nov. 30 and her life will be celebrated Friday morning at Covenant Glen Church in Rosharon, a small unincorporated community in Brazoria County, south of Houston. Spencer Fane is presently keeping her profile on the law firm website as an "In Memoriam" webpage. Spencer Fane chair and managing partner Patrick Whalen said, "Ruthie exemplified the highest and best qualities as a practitioner and leader over the course of her trailblazing and decades-long career. She had an immeasurable impact on our profession and the thousands of colleagues and clients to whom she served as a mentor, confidant, and trusted advisor."

December 12, 2023, 1:32 PM

