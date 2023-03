New Suit

Target was sued Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, over physical barriers to access that allegedly violate the ADA, was brought by attorney Alberto R. Leal on behalf of a wheelchair user. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:23-cv-80473, Spence v. Target Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 27, 2023, 1:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Garfield Spence

Plaintiffs

Alberto R. Leal, Esq., P.A.

defendants

Target Corporation

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA