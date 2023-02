Who Got The Work

Greenspoon Marder partner Peter R. Siegel has entered an appearance for LW JOG SC Ltd. in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint was filed Jan. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by attorney Alberto R. Leal on behalf of Garfield Spence. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra, is 9:23-cv-80023, Spence v. Lw Jog SC Ltd.

Florida

February 24, 2023, 10:36 AM