Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Christine Fuqua Gay has entered an appearance for LSG1 Aberdeen Square LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed May 24 in Florida Southern District Court by Alberto R. Leal on behalf of Garfield Spence, contends the defendant's property fails to accommodate individuals with disabilities due to physical access barriers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, is 9:23-cv-80814, Spence v. Lsg1 Aberdeen Square LLC.

Florida

July 08, 2023, 2:17 PM

