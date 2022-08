Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Jzanus Ltd. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Barshay, Rizzo & Lopez on behalf of Shanshea Spence. The case is 1:22-cv-04734, Spence v. Jzanus Ltd.

