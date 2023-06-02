New Suit - Class Action

American Airlines Group was hit with an ERISA class action Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The court action, brought by Hacker Stephens LLP and Sharp Law, accuses the defendant of investing millions of dollars of employees’ retirement savings with investment managers that pursue environmental, social and governance (ESG) activities which allegedly fail to satisfy fiduciaries’ statutory duties to maximize financial benefits. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00552, Spence v. American Airlines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 02, 2023, 3:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Brian P Spence

Plaintiffs

Hacker Stephens LLP

Sharp Law LLP

defendants

American Airlines, Inc.

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations