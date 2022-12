Who Got The Work

Walmart has turned to attorney Tyler Johnson Siewert of Schweigert, Klemin & McBride as defense counsel in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Oct. 17 in North Dakota District Court by the Reichert Law Office on behalf of Corrina Spelts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Daniel M. Traynor, is 1:22-cv-00176, Spelts v. Walmart, Inc.