Who Got The Work

Sharon Suh of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Wells Fargo & Co. Short-Term Disability Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Oct. 21 in North Carolina Western District Court by Foster Law Firm on behalf of Antoine S. Speller. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:22-cv-00572, Speller v. Wells Fargo & Co. Short-Term Disability Plan.