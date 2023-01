Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Hong & Hong Law Office on behalf of Spekulation Orphan Relief Trust. The case is 2:23-cv-00014, Spekulation Orphan Relief Trust, a Nevada trust v. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing; a Delaware limited liability company et al.

Real Estate

January 05, 2023, 5:21 AM