New Suit - Contract

Food packaging company Spektar USA filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Team Packaging Inc. on Friday in Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for packing materials, was brought by McNees Wallace & Nurick and the RKM Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00633, Spektar USA LLC v. Team Packaging Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 14, 2023, 7:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Spektar USA, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lauletta Birnbaum, LLC

McNees Wallace & Nurick

defendants

Team Packaging, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract