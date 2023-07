Removed To Federal Court

Food service and facilities management service company Sodexo Inc. on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of a former medical analyst who claims that she was forced to transfer positions due to sexual harassment. The defendant is represented by Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart. The case is 4:23-cv-00313, Speights v. Sodexo Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 19, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Maquisha Speights

defendants

Sodexo Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation